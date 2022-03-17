Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.88 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.03%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 385.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

