Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chemomab Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotech company. It focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. The company’s product pipeline includes CM-101. Chemomab Ltd., formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., is based in TEL-AVIV, Israel. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Aegis started coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMMB opened at $4.19 on Monday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16.

In other Chemomab Therapeutics news, Director Neil Harris Cohen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chemomab Therapeutics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 267,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 86,769 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $608,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

