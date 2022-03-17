ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. ChampionX posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

CHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,244,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,615,000 after purchasing an additional 179,749 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ChampionX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 946,759 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92. ChampionX has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 2.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

