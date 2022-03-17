Chalice Gold Mines (OTC:CGMLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chalice Gold Mines (OTC:CGMLF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CGMLF opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52. Chalice Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.69.

Chalice Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chalice Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the development of mineral projects. The company operates through the Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate segments. Its portfolio include Pyramid Hill Gold and King Leopold Nickel projects. The company was founded by Timothy Rupert Barr Goyder on October 13, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

