Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) is blooom inc.’s Largest Position

blooom inc. lessened its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,307 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for approximately 41.6% of blooom inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. blooom inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $55,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cerner by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cerner by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Cerner by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after acquiring an additional 195,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Cerner by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $93.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $93.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.79.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several research firms have commented on CERN. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

