Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $65.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ceridian HCM traded as low as $58.64 and last traded at $59.33, with a volume of 2674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.42.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.90.

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $76,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $48,992.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,254. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.76 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

