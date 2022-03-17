Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 7,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.98. 2,520,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,165. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52. Centene has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $87.99.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,581 shares of company stock valued at $765,173 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $470,456,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Centene by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after buying an additional 3,717,875 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Centene by 62.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after buying an additional 2,234,509 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Centene by 8,192.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,169,000 after buying an additional 1,620,635 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Centene by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,829,000 after buying an additional 1,599,740 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

