Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

CEE opened at C$1.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.61. Centamin has a one year low of C$1.38 and a one year high of C$2.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68.

In related news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$25,311.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 289,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$252,239.20.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

