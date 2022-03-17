Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Short Interest Update

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CDR traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 210,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,582. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a market cap of $381.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -5.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

