CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Posts Earnings Results

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $194.44 million, a PE ratio of 108.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

CECO Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

