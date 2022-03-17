Carry Price Tops $0.0076 on Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Carry has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $66.81 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00080690 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012203 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

