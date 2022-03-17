Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Down 29.4% in February

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $418,640.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,659 shares of company stock worth $2,489,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 353.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 239.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUK traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $18.07. 5,117,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,622. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.