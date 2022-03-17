Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target Cut to 925.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CABGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,090.00 to 950.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,330.00 to 1,100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $841.33.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.