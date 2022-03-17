Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €170.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AFX has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($197.80) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Friday, December 10th. HSBC set a €146.00 ($160.44) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($197.80) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($236.26) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €173.75 ($190.93).

Shares of AFX opened at €149.05 ($163.79) on Wednesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €118.10 ($129.78) and a twelve month high of €202.00 ($221.98). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €141.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €166.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

