Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardinal Health’s diversified product portfolio and long-term supply agreements augur well. The company witnessed revenue growth in its Pharmaceutical in second-quarter fiscal 2022, which is impressive. Recent tie-ups also bode well. Per management, sustained growth in the Pharma segment, solid cash flow generation and capital deployment and progress toward its $750 million enterprise cost savings goal buoy optimism. A strong solvency position is added plus. Cardinal Health’s fiscal second-quarter results were better than expected. However, stiff competition and customer concentration are primary concerns. Weakness in the Medical segment is a woe. Contraction in gross margin remains a headwind. Over the past year, Cardinal Health has underperformed its industry.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.10.

CAH stock opened at $53.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 79,010 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 51.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

