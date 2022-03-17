CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 669 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,693 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in eBay by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in eBay by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.06. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

