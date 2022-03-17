CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,622,000 after acquiring an additional 726,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,953,000 after acquiring an additional 553,017 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,985,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,619,000 after acquiring an additional 587,211 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,542,000 after acquiring an additional 599,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,829 shares of company stock valued at $23,229,599 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $106.84 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.