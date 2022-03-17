CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.72.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JBHT opened at $218.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.98. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $155.11 and a one year high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

