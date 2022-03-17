CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR stock opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.95 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.36.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.