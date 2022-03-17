Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.600-$6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

NYSE CPRI traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,221. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.14. Capri has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRI. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global downgraded Capri to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.95.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Capri by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,647,000 after purchasing an additional 114,137 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Capri by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Capri by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

