Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Sells 8,555 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. reduced its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 370.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,998 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.3% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,430 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $38,878,000. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 26.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 4,877,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.85.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

