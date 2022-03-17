Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Buys New Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Anthem by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after buying an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Anthem by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,739,000 after buying an additional 671,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,945,000 after buying an additional 588,390 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Anthem by 15.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,886,000 after buying an additional 535,038 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.30.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $470.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.72. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $340.52 and a one year high of $478.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

