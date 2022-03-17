Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target to C$2.25

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. lowered Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.97.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

GDDFF stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.44.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.