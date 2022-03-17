Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target to C$8.50

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLN. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.88.

CVE:BLN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,527. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.35 million. Analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Cody Slater purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,449,318 shares in the company, valued at C$8,695,908. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $25,723.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

