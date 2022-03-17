Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Separately, Loop Capital upped their target price on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of CAL opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. Caleres has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13. The stock has a market cap of $808.65 million, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 2.43.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Caleres by 28.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Caleres by 147.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 20,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Caleres by 117.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 186,442 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Caleres by 1,687.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 78,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 42.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 29,111 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

