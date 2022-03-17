Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Caleres updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$4.000 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS.

CAL stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,240. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $808.65 million, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 2.43. Caleres has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caleres by 117.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,424,000 after buying an additional 186,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,932,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,552,000 after purchasing an additional 171,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 134,993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Caleres by 366.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 66,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

