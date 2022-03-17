Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 705,100 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 862,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 602,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 184,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.17.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

