Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 15,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 446,884 shares.The stock last traded at $49.53 and had previously closed at $48.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.31 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.33.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 47,830.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,151,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,542,000 after purchasing an additional 384,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,323,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

