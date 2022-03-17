Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Up 27.4% in February

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the February 13th total of 264,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 15.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 35.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Caesarstone in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

CSTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

CSTE stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.23. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesarstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.