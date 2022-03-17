Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 146,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,878,012 shares.The stock last traded at $141.28 and had previously closed at $139.16.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.26.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $1,140,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,907,476. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. BOKF NA increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 86,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $448,422,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

