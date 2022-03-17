Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) VP Steven Bender Sells 9,119 Shares

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) VP Steven Bender sold 9,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $466,528.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Steven Bender sold 8,814 shares of Cactus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $493,495.86.

WHD opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.60. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 2.07.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cactus by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cactus by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,973,000 after purchasing an additional 619,369 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after purchasing an additional 496,539 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,681,000 after purchasing an additional 401,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 269,088 shares in the last quarter.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

