BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 3,000 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $12,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

On Wednesday, March 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $13,470.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $31,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $32,300.00.

Shares of BurgerFi International stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BurgerFi International in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BurgerFi International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 565,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 21,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 31.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in BurgerFi International by 240.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 24,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.