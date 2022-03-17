BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 3,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $12,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $13,470.00.
  • On Thursday, December 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $31,700.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $32,300.00.

Shares of BurgerFi International stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BurgerFi International in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BurgerFi International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 565,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 21,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 31.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in BurgerFi International by 240.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 24,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.