Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 378.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCF opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.62. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $73.00.
