Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 378.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCF opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.62. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $73.00.

About Brunello Cucinelli (Get Rating)

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

