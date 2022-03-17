Bruce N. Alpert Purchases 4,000 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Stock

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) President Bruce N. Alpert bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.85. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $27.61.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.