Bruce N. Alpert Purchases 4,000 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Stock

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) President Bruce N. Alpert bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.85. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $27.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $4,799,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 259,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 169,038 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,863,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,018,000 after purchasing an additional 155,968 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 59,032 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,636,000 after purchasing an additional 56,369 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

