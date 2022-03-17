BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Lowered to C$114.00 at CIBC

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$135.00 to C$114.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a C$127.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$130.60.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$86.62 on Wednesday. BRP has a 12 month low of C$73.74 and a 12 month high of C$129.98. The stock has a market cap of C$7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$95.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$105.99.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.