BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Lowered to C$114.00 at CIBC

BRP (TSE:DOOGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$135.00 to C$114.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a C$127.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$130.60.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$86.62 on Wednesday. BRP has a 12 month low of C$73.74 and a 12 month high of C$129.98. The stock has a market cap of C$7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$95.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$105.99.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

