Brokers Set Expectations for Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NRILY)

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nomura Research Institute in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato expects that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura Research Institute’s FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Nomura Research Institute
Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.
