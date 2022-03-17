Brokers Set Expectations for Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NRILY)

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nomura Research Institute in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato expects that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura Research Institute’s FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRILY opened at $36.73 on Thursday. Nomura Research Institute has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $45.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.47.

About Nomura Research Institute (Get Rating)

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

