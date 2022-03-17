Brokers Offer Predictions for American Airlines Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for American Airlines Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the airline will earn ($2.84) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.68). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.86) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,222,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

