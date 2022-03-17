Brokerages Set The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) PT at $150.53

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $131.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.57. Clorox has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $196.66.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

