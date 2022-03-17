Brokerages Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT at $95.59

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.14. 1,834,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,605. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

