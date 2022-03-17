Brokerages Set Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Target Price at GBX 3,724.86

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,724.86 ($48.44).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.54) to GBX 3,544 ($46.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,650 ($47.46) to GBX 3,750 ($48.76) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($37.63), for a total transaction of £133,297.64 ($173,338.93).

Shares of SDR stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,245 ($42.20). 581,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,525. The company has a market cap of £9.17 billion and a PE ratio of 14.95. Schroders has a 52-week low of GBX 2,674 ($34.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,913 ($50.88). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,259.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,488.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Schroders’s previous dividend of $37.00. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

