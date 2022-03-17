Brokerages Set One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Price Target at $7.58

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 316,969 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 85,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 72,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.90. 21,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,634. The company has a market cap of $72.80 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.93. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $8.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79.

About One Stop Systems (Get Rating)

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.