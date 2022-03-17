Brokerages Set Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Target Price at $126.00

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGF. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 59,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NSRGF opened at $121.40 on Monday. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $107.80 and a fifty-two week high of $143.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.25.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

