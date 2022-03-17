Brokerages Set Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Target Price at $15.30

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.23.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Momo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday.
Momo stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Momo has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.
Momo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Momo (MOMO)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.