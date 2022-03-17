Brokerages Set Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Target Price at $15.30

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Momo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday.

Momo stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Momo has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Momo by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

