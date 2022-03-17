Brokerages Set Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target at $27.80

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, November 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Livent by 64.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Livent by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Livent by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $23.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1,163.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.02. Livent has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Livent will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

