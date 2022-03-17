Brokerages Set Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target at $72.43

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

EVBG stock traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.35. 2,191,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,042. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $100.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Everbridge by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Everbridge by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Everbridge by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

