Brokerages Set Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT at $139.11

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,824,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,394,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,078 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,665 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,395 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $114.15 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.