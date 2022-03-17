Brokerages Set CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Target Price at $9.21

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTIC shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Management raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition lifted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTIC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,026. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.63. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $426.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.83.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

