Brokerages Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Target Price at $9.39

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.39.

CX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of CEMEX stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $5.09. 10,187,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,906,840. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 329.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,099,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,524,000 after buying an additional 13,121,053 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth $74,910,000. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth $16,085,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

