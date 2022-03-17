Brokerages Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Target Price at $9.39

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.39.
CX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd.
Shares of CEMEX stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $5.09. 10,187,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,906,840. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 329.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,099,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,524,000 after buying an additional 13,121,053 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth $74,910,000. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth $16,085,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
