Brokerages Set Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Target Price at $120.17

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $46,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 31.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter worth $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 18.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at $1,354,000.

ARCH traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $140.79. The company had a trading volume of 656,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,082. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.22. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $163.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 60.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

