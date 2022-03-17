Brokerages Set Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Target Price at $120.17

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.17.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.
In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $46,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ARCH traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $140.79. The company had a trading volume of 656,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,082. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.22. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $163.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.81.
Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 60.48 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.52%.
Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
