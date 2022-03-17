Brokerages Set American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target at C$5.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price objective for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

HOT.UN opened at C$4.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$338.51 million and a P/E ratio of -16.93. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.40 and a 12 month high of C$4.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.11.

In related news, Director William Michael Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.61 per share, with a total value of C$36,113.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$298,846.85. Insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $63,255 over the last three months.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

